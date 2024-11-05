Chechen satellite sets off to conquer space

5 Nov. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Specialists from Chechnya have developed a nanosatellite that will help aircraft navigation. The launch was made from the Vostochny Cosmodrome.

The Nokhchi satellite, created in Chechnya, was launched into our planet’s orbit. It will help in solving research problems, the press service of the South-West University reports.

The spacecraft was launched into orbit from the Vostochny Cosmodrome. The satellite will perform both scientific and practical tasks. The satellite was fit with special equipment that will allow tracking the movements of aircraft.

This is not the first space development of Chechen engineers. Earlier, the Akhmat-1 satellite was launched to outer space also to monitor air navigation.