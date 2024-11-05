EU to provide several grants to Armenia in 2025

5 Nov. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The European Union will provide Armenia with grants totaling over 13 mln euros. The funds will be transferred to the republic next year.

In 2025, Armenia will receive two grants from the European Union. The relevant announcement was made on November 5 at a joint meeting of the standing parliamentary committees.

The head of the Ministry of Economy of the republic, Gevorg Papoyan, noted that the first grant in the amount of 4.5 mln euros will be used to support judicial reforms.

The minister also said that the 2nd grant will be allocated as part of education support. The grant will amount to 9.3 mln euros.