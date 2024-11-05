Gurgen Arsenyan presents his credentials to President of Russia

5 Nov. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The new Armenian ambassador presented his credentials to the leader of the Russian Federation. The presentation ceremony took place on Tuesday in the Russian capital.

On Tuesday, November 5, a solemn ceremony of presenting credentials was held in the Kremlin. Among the ambassadors who presented their credentials to the President of Russia was Armenian diplomat Gurgen Arsenyan.

During a meeting with Vladimir Putin, the RA ambassador stated that he intends to work on improving Russian-Armenian relations so that they reach a level that would satisfy both sides.

The previous ambassador of the republic to the Russian Federation, Vagharshak Harutyunyan, held this position since 2022.