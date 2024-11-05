We are not pushing Armenia and Azerbaijan to hastily conclude peace, Sergey Lavrov says

5 Nov. 19:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov assessed the trends towards cooperation that have emerged between Yerevan and Baku on the issue of a peace agreement. At the same time, the minister emphasised that the agreement should not be concluded in a hurry.

Sergey Lavrov stated that Russia highly appreciates the desire of Armenia and Azerbaijan to conclude a peace agreement. At the same time, the head of the Russian diplomatic department noted that Moscow is not rushing the parties to conclude a hasty agreement.

"In this regard, unlike Western pseudo-mediators, we are not pushing the parties to hastily conclude a peace treaty,”

– Sergey Lavrov said.