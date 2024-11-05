Vandals damaged over 50 graves at cemetery in Kuban

5 Nov. 20:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Vandals who desecrated over 50 tombstones wanted in Kuban. The incident occurred at a cemetery in Tikhoretsky District.

In Krasnodar Krai, unknown vandals damaged over 50 tombstones at a cemetery, the regional department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs informs.

"At about 10:00, the Department of Internal Affairs of Russia for Tikhoretsky District received a report of damage to graves at a cemetery in the village of Arkhangelskaya. The investigative task force working at the scene recorded 53 cases of damage to tombstones,”

– the press service of the department reported.

A criminal case has been initiated regarding the desecration of graves. The police are currently establishing the identities of the vandals.