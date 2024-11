5 Nov. 20:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: IRNA

Missile storage in Iran are located all over the country. At the same time, the weapons are stored at great depths, which makes it difficult to hit targets from the air.

The Iranian army stores missiles at great depths, while the stockpiles are distributed throughout the country, IRGC commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh said.

"There are few cities in Iran that do not have missile depots. Iranian missile sites are located at a depth of 500 m,”

– Amir Ali Hajizadeh said.