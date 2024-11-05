Sales of Azerbaijani cars increased by 60%

5 Nov. 21:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan may soon become one of the most important automakers in the region. Over the past year, sales of cars produced in the country have increased by 60%.

The automobile industry of Azerbaijan continues to develop steadily. This year, 60% more vehicles produced in the republic were sold comparing to the previous year, the Agency for Development of Economic Zones informs.

In January-September, industrial enterprises of Azerbaijan sold almost 3,000 cars, which brought manufacturers almost 80 mln manats. Since 2018, automakers have sold cars worth over 350 mln manats.