Dagestani athlete Zaira Irazieva wins Russian Para-taekwondo championship

5 Nov. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Zaira Irazieva from Dagestan won a gold medal at the Russian Para-taekwondo championship. She had previously won medals at the European and World Championships.

Representative of Dagestan Zaira Irazieva became the Russian champion in taekwondo among people with musculoskeletal disorders, the Ministry of Sports of the Republic reports.

Irazieva, who had previously won the European and World Championships, demonstrated the same high level of physical fitness and composure at the All-Russian tournament. She became the best in the 65 kg weight category.

A total of 26 athletes will defend the honor of the republic at the tournament.