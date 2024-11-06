Trump leads in vast majority of swing states

6 Nov. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is leading in six out of seven swing states, where the voting outcomes are expected to determine the election's result, according to estimates by major U.S. media outlets, including Fox News, The New York Times, The Washington Post, and Axios.

Fox News says that Trump leads with 51.11% of the vote in Georgia (16 electoral votes), with 90% of ballots processed, while Democratic candidate Kamala Harris holds 48.19%. In North Carolina (16 electoral votes), with 85.7% of ballots counted, Trump has 50.77% of the vote, and Harris has 48.12%. In Pennsylvania (19 electoral votes), Trump has 50.72% of the vote, and Harris has 48.34%, with 65.97% of ballots processed.

In Michigan (15 electoral votes), Trump leads with 51.1% of the vote, while Kamala Harris has 47.16%. In Wisconsin (10 electoral votes), with 59.17% of ballots processed, Trump has 50.29% of the vote compared to Harris' 48.24%. In Arizona (11 electoral votes), Trump leads with 49.66% of the vote, while Harris has 49.53%. In Nevada, ballot processing data is not yet available.

The U.S. is currently tallying the results of the general election. It took place on November 5, with voters also selecting a third of the Senate, the entire House of Representatives, and governors for 11 states and two territories.