6 Nov. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The “Chinghiz Aitmatov” Order was presented to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Bishkek on November 5.

The Azerbaijani head of state arrived at the house-museum dedicated to the prominent Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov. A ceremony was held there for the presentation of the Order to Ilham Aliyev.

Ilham Aliyev arrived in Kyrgyzstan to attend the 11th Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States.