Georgian Prosecutor's Office summons opposition party leaders in election investigation

6 Nov. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Leader of the Lelo opposition party from the Strong Georgia coalition Mamuka Khazaradze and Zurab Japaridze, who leads the Girchi - More Freedom opposition party, have been summoned to the Prosecutor's Office for interviews as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged criminal violations in last month’s parliamentary elections.

Khazaradze said he would refuse to be interviewed by the investigative agency, instead presenting “evidence of election fraud” to a magistrate judge in court.

Japaridze also said he had been summoned for an interview by the Prosecutor's Office.

A public protest organised by domestic opposition parties was held outside the Tbilisi Court of Appeals to protest the results of the elections and call for a rerun.