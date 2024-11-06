No plans for Armenia's accession to BRICS

6 Nov. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The issue of joining BRICS is not on the agenda of the Armenian authorities, Armenia's Minister of Economy Gevorg Papoyan said.

In response to journalists' questions about whether Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed this topic with him after participating in the BRICS summit in Kazan, Papoyan answered in negative.

"Such questions were not discussed," Papoyan said.

The BRICS summit with the participation of heads of state took place in Kazan from October 22 to 24, Nikol Pashinyan also attended the summit.