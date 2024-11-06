Pezeshkian congratulates Georgian Dream on victory

6 Nov. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian congratulated Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze and the ruling Georgian Dream party on winning the parliamentary elections held last month.

In his message, Pezeshkian praised “successful conduct” of the elections, and expressed optimism the results, which he said “reflect the will of the Georgian citizens”, would mark a “beginning of the progress and well-being of the Georgian people”.

The Iranian President added it would also “strengthen relations between the two countries, and the development of cooperation between the countries of the [wider] region”.