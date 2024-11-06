Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan intends to strengthen Organization of Turkic States

6 Nov. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

This year marks the 15th anniversary of the Nakhchivan Agreement, which laid the foundation for the Organization of Turkic States, and the organization has followed a successful path of development during this period, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said at the meeting of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Council of Heads of State held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

The Garabagh Declaration, signed during the first informal Summit of Heads of State held in Shusha in July, has contributed to further deepening cooperation.

"Azerbaijan will continue its efforts to strengthen the Organization of Turkic States," Ilham Aliyev said.

The Azerbaijani President highlighted the joint military exercises conducted with the participation of the countries' armed forces, noting that the training of cadets from brotherly nations at Azerbaijan’s military education institutions reflects mutual trust and friendship.

"Given the growing global threats, our cooperation in defense, security, and the defense industry is of great importance. Recently, cooperation among our law enforcement and security agencies has further expanded," Ilham Aliyev said.

Recently, transportation through Azerbaijani territory via the East-West transport corridor has increased even more, the Azerbaijani leader said.

"Azerbaijan is increasing investments to raise the transmission capacity of this corridor, which connects Central Asian countries and Türkiye through Azerbaijan. From January to September 2024, transit shipments with member and observer states increased by about 15% compared to the same period in 2023," Ilham Aliyev said.

Several projects aimed at digitalizing the Middle Corridor and simplifying trade are currently in progress, the head of state noted.

"These projects will enhance logistics efficiency and reduce costs," Ilham Aliyev said.

In September last year, Azerbaijan fully restored its sovereignty, the Azerbaijani leader recalled.

"Large-scale reconstruction and rehabilitation projects are now taking place in the liberated areas, and former IDPs are returning to their homeland as part of the Great Return Program," Ilham Aliyev said.

The head of state highlighted Azerbaijan's upcoming hosting of the COP29 climate conference, noting that nearly 200 countries had unanimously supported Azerbaijan's candidacy last December. He described this as a testament to the great respect and support Azerbaijan enjoys in the international community.