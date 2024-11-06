Georgian Football Federation fined for disciplinary violations

6 Nov. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The UEFA Disciplinary Committee has fined the Georgian Football Federation for disciplinary violations during the Georgia-Albania match in the Nations League.

The Georgian Football Federation was fined 14,000 euros for blocking public exits, 12,000 euros for laser use from the stands, and 30,000 euros for fans' use of pyrotechnics.

According to information published on the organization’s official website, due to these disciplinary violations, the upcoming home match under UEFA auspices, hosted by the Georgian Football Federation, will have a partial stadium closure (minus 2,000 seats).

The federation will also be under a probationary period of two years, during which any further violations could result in more severe repercussions.