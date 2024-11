6 Nov. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed his defense minister Yoav Gallant in a surprise announcement.

The move sparked protests across the country, including a mass gathering that paralyzed central Tel Aviv.

Netanyahu cited a “crisis of trust” and strategic differences in his decision to remove Gallant, The Jerusalem Post reported.

Netanyahu appointed Foreign Minister Israel Katz to succeed Gallant, while Gideon Saar becomes the new foreign minister, Netanyahu's office said.