Russia and Oman resume direct flights

6 Nov. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Direct flights between Moscow and Oman's Muscat resumed on October 29, Russia's Economic Development Ministry said.

The flights were resumed by Oman Air from Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport using Boeing 737-8 planes. The declared flight frequency is three flights per week. It will be increased to five flights per week from December 1, and to 6 flights per week from December 25.

The Russian tourist flow to Oman stood at 39,000 trips in 2023, which was nearly twice as many as in 2019. The number of Omani tourists visiting Russia has grown by more than six times to 2,600 trips during this half of the year compared to the previous year.