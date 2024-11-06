Türkiye to normalize ties with Armenia after peace treaty with Azerbaijan

6 Nov. 15:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Signing of peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia will lead to normalization of Yerevan-Ankara relations, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said.

He remarked that Türkiye is tickled pink to witness the parties inching closer to tying the knot on a peace agreement.

"Turkish-Armenian relations will be normalized after the signing of the peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia," Hakan Fidan said.

The diplomat stressed that Türkiye considers the Baku-Yerevan peace agreement very important for stability and peace in the region.