Türkiye to normalize ties with Armenia after peace treaty with Azerbaijan

Signing of peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia will lead to normalization of Yerevan-Ankara relations, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said.
He remarked that Türkiye is tickled pink to witness the parties inching closer to tying the knot on a peace agreement.
"Turkish-Armenian relations will be normalized after the signing of the peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia," Hakan Fidan said.
The diplomat stressed that Türkiye considers the Baku-Yerevan peace agreement very important for stability and peace in the region.