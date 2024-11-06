Ilham Aliyev congratulates Donald Trump on victory in U.S. presidential election

6 Nov. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Donald Trump on his re-election as U.S. president, according to the president's website.

The Azerbaijani leader's letter reads that Trump's confident victory in the elections is the clear reflection of a big support and confidence the American people places in him.

Ilham Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan attaches a particular importance to the comprehensive development of its relations with the U.S.

He recalled that during Trump's first presidency, he was very attentive to the solidification of friendly and cooperative relations between Azerbaijan and the U.S.

The head of state noted that the Azerbaijan-U.S. partnership is based on mutual trust and support.

The Azerbaijani leader wished Trump good health and successes in your highest State activities.