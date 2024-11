6 Nov. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) announced his plans to visit Iran soon. Rafael Grossi himself made this statement at a press conference in Rome.

"We are already discussing this with our colleagues from Iran. I will visit the country soon",

Grossi said.

However, he did not specify the exact dates of this trip.

Several months ago, Grossi said that the IAEA did not have information to confirm the purely peaceful nature of the Iranian nuclear program.