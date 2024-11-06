Kobakhidze: Baku-Tbilisi relations important for Caucasus

6 Nov. 18:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze expressed gratitude to his Azerbaijani counterpart Ali Asadov for his congratulations on the occasion of the Georgian Dream's victory in the parliamentary elections.

In his letter, the Prime Minister confirmed the Georgian leadership's readiness for further strengthening of the partnership with Azerbaijan.

According to him, the strategic relations between Baku and Tbilisi are extremely important for peace in the South Caucasus. Kobakhidze expressed confidence that cooperation would be strengthened in all areas.