6 Nov. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the Russian Security Council, Armenia will be represented at the annual meeting of the CIS Security Council Secretaries by the Armenian Ambassador to Russia, Gurgen Arsenyan.

The 12th annual meeting will be held in Moscow tomorrow. Its participants will discuss information security issues and interaction with Afghanistan.

In addition to this, participants will discuss joint measures of the CIS countries aimed at preserving the historical memory of the Great Patriotic War.