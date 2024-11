6 Nov. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has completed his visit to Kyrgyzstan, the press service of the head of state reported.

A guard of honor was lined up in honor of Aliyev at Bishkek airport.

The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan was seen off by the head of the Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov and other officials.

Let us recall that Ilham Aliyev participated in a meeting of the leaders of the Organization of Turkic States in Bishkek.