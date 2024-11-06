Azerbaijan to host next summit of Organization of Turkic States

6 Nov. 20:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan will host the summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in 2025, Azerbaijani media reports.

The location for the upcoming summit was chosen during the 11th meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the OTS in Bishkek.

Following the meeting, the leaders of the alliance countries signed the Declaration of the Bishkek Summit, marking Kyrgyzstan's assumtion of the OTS chairmanship from Kazakhstan.

It is noted that an agreement was also reached to hold an informal summit in Hungary in 2025.

It should be noted that the main topic of the 11th summit of the OTS was the further development of cooperation within the organization.