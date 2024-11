6 Nov. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Director of Digital Innovations at Reem Mall (UAE) Milat Sayra Berirmen has announced the potential opening of two flagship Curate department stores in Russia.

"In Russia, we would be interested in trying flagship stores in fashion, while maintaining our style of work and values",

Milat Sayra Berirmen said.

It should be noted that Curate's concept includes a digital platform with a physical store space, where each catalog and item is accessible via QR codes.