6 Nov. 22:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, has arrived in Kazakhstan, where he will hold talks with his counterpart, Murat Nurtleu.

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that the parties would discuss the upcoming visit of President Vladimir Putin to Kazakhstan, RIA Novosti reports.

The agenda will also cover topics related to bilateral relations, as well as international issues, and interaction within the framework of the EAEU, CSTO, CIS and SCO.