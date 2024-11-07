Rail traffic between Russia, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan may be resumed

7 Nov. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Railways (RZD) is considering the possible resumption of passenger traffic from Russia to Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

"We are continuing to resume passenger traffic between our countries. For instance, train service between Tashkent and Moscow has been available since September 24. We are discussing the resumption of passenger traffic to the Russian capital from Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan with a new schedule," the statement reads.

According to RZD, CIS railways transported 7.3 million passengers in the first nine months of 2024, which is 15% more than in the respective period of last year, in addition to over 1.2 billion tonnes of cargo, same as last year, and a 20% increase in container cargo transportation to 55 million tonnes.