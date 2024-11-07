Georgian Dream alleges opposition vote fraud

7 Nov. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Executive Secretary of the ruling Georgian Dream party Mamuka Mdinaradze accused the domestic opposition of having “orchestrated fraud” in the October 26 general elections, claiming 102 cases of alleged vote manipulation had been identified by his party and would be submitted to the Prosecutor’s Office for investigation.

Mdinaradze claimed the domestic opposition groups had “failed to provide any credible evidence” of the election fraud they have alleged, while the GD, he said, had documented “102 cases of tampered voter registrations aimed at blocking ruling party supporters from voting”.

The MP alleged the opposition had engaged in a scheme to register GD supporters as opposition observers in distant polling stations to “obstruct their ability to vote”.

The Executive Secretary noted the GD was reviewing “over 400 similar instances” of alleged vote interference, “some completed and others attempted”, which he said would be formally submitted to the Prosecutor’s Office for investigation.