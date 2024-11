7 Nov. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Tbilisi Court of Appeals dismissed all three complaints submitted by the International Society for Fair Elections and Democracy, a Georgian electoral watchdog, over recount of invalid ballot papers in 15 polling stations in Gori municipality following the October 26 elections.

The ruling overturned a decision by the Gori District Court earlier this week, which had authorised the recount of ballots.

The decision was reached after about three hours of deliberation by three judges.