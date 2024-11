7 Nov. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a telephone conversation with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, the PM's office said.

"The Prime Minister congratulated President-elect Trump on his election victory. They also discussed the Iranian threat," the statement reads.

According to the office, Netanyahu and Trump "agreed to work together for Israel's security."

Earlier, Netanyahu dismissed his defense minister Yoav Gallant, replacing him with Israel Katz.