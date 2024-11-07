7 Nov. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The U.S. State Department is persistently pushing Armenia towards "national suicide" by pressuring the country to abandon its values, traditions and beneficial economic ties, the press bureau of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service reported.

The service claims that in order to achieve the "high goal" of joining the U.S.-led so-called civilized community, the Armenian people will have to pay the price of renouncing their own traditions, national social foundations, and stable trade and economic relations with their closest partners from the Eurasian Economic Union.

These partnerships have ensured Armenia's dynamic economic growth in recent years, the statement says.

The Russian intelligence service asserts that Washington is thus relentlessly pushing Armenia towards national "suicide".

"The U.S. State Department has noticeably accelerated work on a set of measures to stimulate the activity of pro-Western civil society structures in Armenia," the statement reads.

Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service claimed that Washington intends to carry out a long-term information and propaganda campaign that includes discrediting the prospects of Yerevan’s cooperation with Russia, the EEU and the CSTO.