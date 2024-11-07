Lankaran named Youth Capital of the Turkic World

7 Nov. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azerbaijani city of Lankaran has been officially designated as the "Youth Capital of the Turkic World for 2024".

The decision was made following the 11th Summit of OTS Heads of State in Bishkek, Trend reported.

The leaders of the OTS member countries agreed that the next summit will take place in Azerbaijan in 2025.

At the end of the meeting, during which the chairmanship of the organization was handed over from Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan, the heads of state signed the Bishkek Summit Declaration.

The OTS countries also agreed to hold an informal summit in Hungary next year.