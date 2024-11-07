Erdogan and Trump discuss Turkey-U.S. cooperation

7 Nov. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a telephone conversation with Donald Trump, who won the U.S. presidential election, the Turkish president’s press office said.

"President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a telephone conversation with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. During the conversation, President Erdogan congratulated Trump on his [presidential] election victory. He expressed his wishes for the development of cooperation between Turkey and the U.S. in the future," the statement reads.

The presidential election in the U.S. wrapped up on the morning of November 6. The official outcome has not been announced yet, but, according to Fox News, Trump secured 277 electoral votes, with 270 required for the victory.