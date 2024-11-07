Xi Jinping calls on Trump to restore U.S.-China ties

7 Nov. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message to Donald Trump on his victory in the U.S. presidential election, Xinhua reported on Thursday.

"A stable, healthy and sustainable China-U.S. relationship is in the common interest of both countries and is in line with the expectations of the international community," Xi said.

Xi urged the two countries to find the right way to get along in the new era, so as to benefit both countries and the wider world.

Xinhua also reported that the Chinese President "expressed the hope that the two sides will uphold the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, strengthen dialogue and communication, properly manage differences and expand mutually beneficial cooperation."

Earlier, CNN reported that Chinese President Xi and U.S. President-elect Trump held a telephone conversation.