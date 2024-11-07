Kremlin doesn't rule out Putin's contacts with Trump

7 Nov. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that communication between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President-elect Donald Trump before the latter's inauguration is not excluded.

"It [communication] is not excluded. He said that he would call Putin before the inauguration. We have his words. We have nothing else to say for now," Peskov said.

He noted that Russian representatives did not have any contacts with Donald Trump's campaign office.

According to the spokesman, Putin does not plan any contacts with outgoing President Joe Biden.

Any meeting between presidents must be well-prepared, Peskov added, adding that behind each meeting there is a lot of work at the expert level.