Russia-China trade increasing

7 Nov. 15:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Trade turnover between Russia and China increased by 2.8% in January-October year-on-year to $202.2 bln, the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China reported.

Exports from Russia to China added 1.1% in the reporting period to $108.07 bln, while supplies from China to Russia grew by 4.7% to $94.14 bln.

In October, trade turnover between the two countries totaled $21.8 bln, flat month-on-month. Exports from Russia equaled $10.7 bln, while deliveries from China amounted to $11 bln.

Trade turnover between Russia and China rose by 29.3% in 2022 to $190 bln. In 2023, it reached a record level of $240.11 bln, having increased by 26.3%.