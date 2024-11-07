Lavrov meets with President of Kazakhstan

7 Nov. 16:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, held talks with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The minister said that he discussed with the Kazakh President the upcoming visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Astana, which is scheduled for November 27.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the signing of dozens of documents during Putin's visit to Astana, including statements by the two countries' leaders.

Lavrov also added that the documents would cover trade, economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian cooperation.