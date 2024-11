7 Nov. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

An earthquake has occurred in the Caspian Sea, the Republican Seismic Survey Center under the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan reports.

It is noted that the magnitude of the earthquake was 3.4 points. Tremors were recorded at 12:34 local time.

In addition to this, the hypocenter of the earthquake was located at a depth of 67 km.