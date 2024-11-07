US sends fighter jets to Middle East after Trump's victory

7 Nov. 18:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The US has sent F-15E Strike Eagle fighters to Jordan, reportedly as a precaution against a possible Iranian strike on Israeli territory.

According to The Times of Israel, at least 12 U.S. fighters have arrived in the region. There has been no official confirmation of the information from Washington yet.

It should be noted that the US is gradually increasing its military contingent in the region. Warships, fighter jets, and long-range B-52 bombers - veteran aircraft of the US Air Force, which were used in Vietnam - have also been sent to the Middle East.

Earlier, Benjamin Netanyahu and Donald Trump, who won the US presidential election, held a telephone conversation. The parties exchanged views on military cooperation and agreed to work to ensure Israel's security in the context of the military threat from Iran.