Tokayev: Kazakhstan seriously prepares for Putin's visit

7 Nov. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spoke about the upcoming state visit of Russian leader Vladimir Putin to Astana.

According to him, Kazakhstan is seriously preparing for the arrival of the Russian President. Tokayev also called the visit of the Russian President a landmark event.

The President emphasized that Moscow-Astana relations are exemplary and are developing dynamically, and Putin's visit would give them an additional impetus.

Let us remind you that Vladimir Putin's visit to Kazakhstan is scheduled for November 27. Today, Tokayev held talks with the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.