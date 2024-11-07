OTS countries adopt new flag for organization

7 Nov. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The new flag of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) was adopted by the leaders of the countries of the association at the 11th OTS summit in Bishkek.

The new OTS flag now features an octagon, which represents wisdom and leadership. The sun on the flag represents light, openness and vitality, while its rays reflect common values ​​that lead the Turkic world to prosperity. The crescent and star on the flag represent Turkic statehood, aspiration for the future and progress.

The flag's colors have remained the same: blue and white. They are associated with purity, nature, traditions. This is a symbol of strength, harmony and eternity.

The updated flag will become a symbol of mutual understanding and the desire for common well-being. It shows the importance of cultural unity and the focus on a stable and peaceful future for the Turkic world.

The flag was adopted by the leaders of the organization's countries at a meeting in Kyrgyzstan, where it was also decided to hold the next summit in Azerbaijan.