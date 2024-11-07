NATO delegation discusses cooperation with Armenia

7 Nov. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the website of the Defense Ministry of Armenia, a NATO delegation visited Armenia.

"A delegation led by Deputy Chief of Staff of the Supreme Allied Command Europe, Vice Admiral Gunnstein Bruåsdal (Norway), arrived in Armenia on a working visit on November 5-6",

the press service of the ministry

During the trip, NATO representatives held talks with the leadership of the Defense Ministry of the Republic of Armenia.

"The delegation held meetings with Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Major General Artur Yeroyan and Head of the Defense Policy and International Cooperation Department of the Armenian Ministry of Defense, Levon Ayvazyan",

the Armenian Defense Ministry said.

The parties discussed the current level of cooperation and prospects for further interaction. In addition to this, the NATO delegation was informed about defense reforms in the republic.