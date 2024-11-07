Embankment in Sirius restored and protected

7 Nov. 21:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Olympic embankment in Sirius has been completely restored. It was heavily damaged due to a storm that occurred in the Kuban region last year, the federal territory’s administration reported.

Additional wave protection has been also added to the embankment. It is a large stone, which is placed at the base of the platform. It was mined in deposits in Russia, including the Caucasus Mountains.

Restoration work was also carried out on the Eastern pier of the Imeretinsky seaport. The embankment was also damaged there.