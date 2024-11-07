Trains to connect St. Petersburg and Karachay-Cherkessia again

7 Nov. 22:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the Russian Minister of Transport Roman Starovoit, railway service between St. Petersburg and Cherkessk will resume in 2025.

The information on the restoration of rail passenger transportation was announced after the meeting of the minister with the head of the Karachay-Cherkessia Republic, Rashid Temrezov.

"Among the important logistical innovations: next year, we will resume direct rail service with Cherkessk. Two direct trains will run weekly from St. Petersburg via Moscow. We hope to launch it by the peak of the tourist season",

Starovoit said.

Karachay-Cherkessia is home to "Dombay" and "Arkhyz", which are the most popular ski resorts in Russia.