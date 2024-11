8 Nov. 10:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to Turkish media, the Speaker of the Turkish Parliament has called for suspending Israel's membership in the UN.

"Today is the time to discuss the issue of suspending Israel's membership in the UN",

Numan Kurtulmuş said.

He emphasized that Israel should not be in the UN because of its actions in the Gaza Strip.

Numan Kurtulmuş further added that today the world has reached a point where even UN resolutions are not being implemented.