Kazakhstan increases import of sweets and tea from Russia

8 Nov. 10:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

From January to August 2024, Kazakhstan increased its import of sweets and tea from Russia, with active purchases of cane sugar, RIA Novosti writes, citing the Statistical Service of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The volume of supplies of these goods reached record levels. In total, imports of Russian products increased by 2.6%, amounting to $338 million.

It is noted that Kazakhstan purchased cane sugar from Russia for $162.5 million, purchases of chocolate amounted to $118.8 million,while confectionery items amounted to almost $50 million.

It should be added that tea exports from Russia to Kazakhstan decreased by 3.2% this year, totaling about $10 million.