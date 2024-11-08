Uzbekistan receives award for tourism development

8 Nov. 12:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Republic of Uzbekistan was awarded the Wanderlust Reader Travel Awards in the field of tourism.

Uzbekistan won in the category "Best developing destination". The winners of the 2024 award were announced at the Tate Modern gallery in London.

The organizer of the award is Wanderlust magazine. The nominees are selected by the editorial board, and the winners are chosen by the readers of the magazine.

In 2024, the flow of foreigners to Uzbekistan increased by 17%, with the majority of visitors coming from neighboring countries. It is expected that the tourist flow from Russia will reach one million people next year.