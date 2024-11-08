Where does Azerbaijan supply electricity?

8 Nov. 12:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the State Statistics Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan annually exports its electricity to neighboring countries.

In the first 8 months of this year, Türkiye purchased the largest amount of Azerbaijani electricity, totaling $26 million. Next comes Georgia with energy purchases amounting to $22.7 million.

Russia and Iran also bought electricity. From January to August, energy worth $7.3 million was exported to Russia, while supplies to Iran amounted to $674 million.

In addition, Azerbaijan bought electricity. Thus, in 2024, Georgia became the leader in energy imports to Azerbaijan, which amounted to $2.5 million.