Turkish President congratulates Ilham Aliyev on Victory Day

8 Nov. 14:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Victory Day in the 44-day war.

According to Erdoğan's letter, Azerbaijan's victory in the war has become a source of pride and inspiration for the entire Turkic world.

The Turkish President also recalled that parliamentary elections were held in the territories liberated from occupation for the first time in 30 years.

He expressed confidence that Baku and Ankara would continue close cooperation at the bilateral level and on international platforms for the sake of peace and stability in the region.

Erdoğan also stated Türkiye's readiness to support the restoration and reconstruction work in the liberated lands.