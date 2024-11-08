Erdoğan invites Trump to Türkiye

8 Nov. 14:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Turkish President invited Donald Trump, who recently won the presidential election in the USA, to visit Türkiye after taking office. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan meentioned this in a conversation with journalists.

"We have invited him to our country, and I hope that he will accept our invitation, and thus we will strengthen cooperation between Türkiye and the USA in a different way than in the past",

the Turkish leader said.

He also emphasized his intention to discuss the latest events in the Middle East with his American counterpart.

Erdoğan also emphasized that he had not previously had any difficulties in communicating with Donald Trump.

"We were in contact 24/7 and, accordingly, tried to achieve results through telephone diplomacy. During this period, I think we will not have problems in this direction",

the president of the republic said.